Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

SLDB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,143. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

