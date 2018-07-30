Societe Generale Analysts Give JCDecaux (DEC) a €23.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEC. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, April 9th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.23 ($36.75).

DEC opened at €29.00 ($34.12) on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

