SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $2,421,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,051,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,346,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,848. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply opened at $88.07 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 2.53%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

