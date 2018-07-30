Sirius XM (SIRI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Sirius XM largely benifited from subscriber growth in second-quarter 2018. Regular addition of self-pay subscribers is proving worthy for the company. Solid new car as well as used car conversion rates significantly contributed to self-pay subscriber growth. Moreover, improving new car as well as used car penetration bodes well for the company. The company’s expanding product portfolio is a key catalyst. Sirius XM has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing royalty fee will keep margins under pressure. Moreover, stiff competition is a headwind.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. 846,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,675,766. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, CFO David J. Frear sold 725,350 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $4,758,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,508,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $2,903,843.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,059,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,326,770 shares of company stock valued at $15,923,278. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,577,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 31.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,153,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 121.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

