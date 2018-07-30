Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) EVP Sells $2,991,614.40 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $2,991,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,988,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,315,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Stephen Cook sold 196,017 shares of Sirius XM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $1,250,588.46.

Shares of Sirius XM traded down $0.08, reaching $7.00, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 1,602,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,675,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,577,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,153,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

