Simmons First National (SFNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill set a $35.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $599,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vernon Wilson Jr. Bryant sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,160.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.