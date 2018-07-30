Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWIR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “$16.55” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,633. The company has a market cap of $600.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.83. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 663,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 27.9% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 709,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

