Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,232,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,023,000 after buying an additional 431,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,016,000 after buying an additional 298,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8,692.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,234,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,547 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works opened at $140.21 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.66 and a twelve month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.82.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.