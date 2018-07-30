Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 3.50% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRK. ValuEngine lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 1.59%. analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.