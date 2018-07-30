Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 2.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,198,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $147,481,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,132,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,163 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,796,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,401 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,124,000 after acquiring an additional 861,634 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

