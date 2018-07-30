Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $222,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $303,000.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $100.46 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

