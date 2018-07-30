Short Interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Drops By 16.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,251,726 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 29th total of 27,978,150 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,437,147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 48.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 443,436 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,911 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers opened at $2.23 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $739.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.34. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

