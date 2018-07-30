Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo (DGE)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,900 ($38.39) to GBX 3,100 ($41.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.83) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,840 ($37.59) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,784 ($36.85).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,836 ($37.54) on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($36.21).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.54) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 27.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $24.90.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 299 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,768 ($36.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,276.32 ($10,954.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 616 shares of company stock worth $1,676,729.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

