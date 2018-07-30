Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 24.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 26.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,089,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.