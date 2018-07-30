Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 9,653 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $739,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,924,816 shares of company stock valued at $455,073,323 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 651.50. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

