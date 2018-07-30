Shaker Investments LLC OH Trims Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,919,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

D. R. Horton traded up $0.57, hitting $44.47, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 97,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,173. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

