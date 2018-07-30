Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 2,840 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after buying an additional 1,010,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth about $24,613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 130,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth about $13,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,427,000 after acquiring an additional 119,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. traded down $0.63, hitting $121.63, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,096. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $493.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David Ross Smith sold 945 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $98,497.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,348.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $554,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,871,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,356. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

