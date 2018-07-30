SFE Investment Counsel Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 238,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,405,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,805,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,586,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,088,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,814,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.02, hitting $24.75, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 64,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,544. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $25.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

