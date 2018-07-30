Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $861,000 Position in Kirby Co. (KEX)

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for about 0.6% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 126,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,200 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $201,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 930 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $79,691.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,953. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 482,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,821. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $802.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

