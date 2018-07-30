Sensata Technologies (ST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE ST opened at $53.76 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $198,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,768.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,417,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 276,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

