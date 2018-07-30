SegWit2x Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. SegWit2x has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $42,197.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SegWit2x coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00004297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, Negocie Coins and HitBTC. Over the last week, SegWit2x has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037003 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015485 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000473 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SegWit2x Profile

SegWit2x (B2X) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io . SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Negocie Coins, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SegWit2x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

