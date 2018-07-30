Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of Secure Energy Services traded up C$0.02, reaching C$7.88, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,067. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.82.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$645.90 million. Secure Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SES. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

