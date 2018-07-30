Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics opened at $72.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 306,917 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $15,763,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $1,300,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 972,105 shares of company stock valued at $51,109,391 and sold 86,550 shares valued at $5,399,547. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.