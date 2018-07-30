SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Headlines about SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.7371870502687 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SHIP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.93. 29,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,198. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.

