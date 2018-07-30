Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 418,489 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 29th total of 39,896,704 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,976,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seadrill stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 868,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Seadrill as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Seadrill opened at $20.39 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Seadrill has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

