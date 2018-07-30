SEA (SE) Shares Down 0.1%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 62,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,944,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.