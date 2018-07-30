Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 9.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $153,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,245,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,715,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 420.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,068,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after buying an additional 863,049 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,483.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 616,030 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $55.24 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.