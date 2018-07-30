Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded down $0.01, reaching $50.46, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,409. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

