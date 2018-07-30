Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF traded down $0.03, hitting $33.85, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,623. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

