Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €83.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.44 ($94.63).

Schneider Electric opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

