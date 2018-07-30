SBA Communications (SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.65 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY18 guidance to $7.21-$7.62 EPS.
SBA Communications traded down $1.86, reaching $158.21, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $177.67.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,699,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,984 shares of company stock valued at $37,231,290. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
