SBA Communications (SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.65 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY18 guidance to $7.21-$7.62 EPS.

SBA Communications traded down $1.86, reaching $158.21, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $177.67.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,699,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,984 shares of company stock valued at $37,231,290. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 53.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

