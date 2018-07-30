Savara (SVRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Savara alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SVRA. BidaskClub upgraded Savara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on Savara and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Savara opened at $11.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Savara has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $366.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a current ratio of 16.28.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). analysts predict that Savara will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $31,946.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,101.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $63,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,080 shares in the company, valued at $278,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,055 shares of company stock valued at $569,209. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Savara by 1,012.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $147,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.