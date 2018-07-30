Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) Shares Down 18.5%

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s share price traded down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.45. 604,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 200,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) by 1,783.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 303,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.14% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

