Sandler O’Neill Reaffirms Hold Rating for Comerica (CMA)

Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill currently has a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America set a $109.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.72.

Comerica stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. Comerica’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

