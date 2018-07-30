SalPay (SAL) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, SalPay has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SalPay has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $186,053.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SalPay token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00398577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00164032 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000878 BTC.

SalPay Profile

SalPay was first traded on January 8th, 2018. SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SalPay’s official message board is www.salpay.com/blog . The official website for SalPay is www.salpay.com . SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

SalPay Token Trading

SalPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SalPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

