salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,037,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $120,690,000 after acquiring an additional 120,315 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $143.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.80, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $40,681.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $2,478,404.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,359.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,980 and have sold 593,590 shares valued at $79,611,616. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

