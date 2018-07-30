Safeguard Scientifics, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) – Analysts at First Analysis raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. First Analysis analyst J. Macdonald now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). First Analysis has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE:SFE opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $236.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.29. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.