SAExploration (SAEX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SAExploration earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.5881089925552 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get SAExploration alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

SAExploration traded down $0.02, hitting $1.33, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 248,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,269. SAExploration has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SAExploration had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 232.11%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.