Ryerson (RYI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 95.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryerson opened at $12.25 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

