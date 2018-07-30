RWC Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,863,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,120,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,860,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

