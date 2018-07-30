RPC, Inc. (RES) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPC in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get RPC alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RES. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of RPC opened at $14.82 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. RPC has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 73.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $270,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,588.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $67,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,693.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.