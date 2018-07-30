Royce Value Trust (RVT) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Headlines about Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royce Value Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5860607203273 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RVT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. 4,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,260. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $37,113.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $82,628.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,458.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,628 shares of company stock worth $208,917. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

There is no company description available for Royce Value Trust.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.