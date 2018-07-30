RoyalCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (ROYAL)

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. RoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RoyalCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034241 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042778 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00350677 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00018565 BTC.

RoyalCoin Profile

RoyalCoin (ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

