Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.30 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF opened at $40.71 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $41.68.

