Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Amgen (AMGN) a $193.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price target on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.89.

Amgen traded down $1.68, reaching $190.76, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 39,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,423. Amgen has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

