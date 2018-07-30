Rowan Companies (RDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rowan Companies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDC stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Rowan Companies has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies in a report on Friday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rowan Companies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rowan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

