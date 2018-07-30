Roth Capital Raises Ellie Mae (ELLI) Price Target to $100.00

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ellie Mae from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellie Mae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush downgraded Ellie Mae from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Ellie Mae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellie Mae currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

Ellie Mae opened at $105.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.59. Ellie Mae has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.79 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ellie Mae will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ellie Mae news, Director Karen Blasing sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $63,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,664.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,610. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 52.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 4.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 427,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,329,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.