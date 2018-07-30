Roth Capital Raises Ellie Mae (ELLI) Price Target to $100.00

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ellie Mae from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellie Mae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush downgraded Ellie Mae from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Ellie Mae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellie Mae currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.86.
Ellie Mae opened at $105.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.59. Ellie Mae has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $116.90.
In other Ellie Mae news, Director Karen Blasing sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $63,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,664.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,610. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 52.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 4.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 427,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,329,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period.
Ellie Mae Company Profile
Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.
