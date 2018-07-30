Robert Walters’ (RWA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.59) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of LON:RWA opened at GBX 758 ($10.03) on Thursday. Robert Walters has a 52 week low of GBX 380.50 ($5.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 692 ($9.16).

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Walters had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 1.98%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 116,529 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($9.00), for a total value of £792,397.20 ($1,048,838.12).

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, IT, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain.

