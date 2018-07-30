Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Lattice Semiconductor traded up $0.21, reaching $7.88, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,901. The stock has a market cap of $956.98 million, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,867 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $64,556.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,157.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,606,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 442.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,470,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,136.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 402,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 697,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 384,596 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

