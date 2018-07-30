Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $535.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $512.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $340.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $399.28.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $472.30 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $247.51 and a one year high of $483.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.